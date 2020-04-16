Highlights from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

"I would put Okudah down as the safest for me," Jeremiah said. "I know exactly what position he plays, I've seen him play that position against elite competition and I've seen him play at a very high, consistent level. To me, Okudah is the safest."

Okudah has ideal size, length and competitiveness for the position. He's effective in both press and off coverage and a dependable open-field tackler. He's the best cornerback in the draft, and would fit perfectly in Detroit's man-coverage scheme.

While Okudah is Jeremiah's safest pick, he thinks Simmons could have the most upside of the three.

"Because of all the things he can do, he's a special athlete and gives you so much flexibility as a defensive coordinator," Jeremiah said of Simmons. "When I'm stacking those guys how I've graded them, I have it Isaiah Simmons, Okudah and then Brown in my next (Top 50) list that's coming out here pretty soon."

Simmons has a rare combination of speed, length and toughness. He played linebacker, safety and even rushed the passer from the edge for Clemson, notching 104 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions and eight pass breakups last season.