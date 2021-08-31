Greg Vaughan named High School Football Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Greg Vaughan of Traverse City West High School the week one recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Vaughan's Titans came back from a 28-8 deficit to beat Midland 35-28 in a Battle at the Big House season opener on Thursday, August 26 at the University of Michigan.

Vaughan is in his 23rd season coaching football and his 4th season as head coach at Traverse City West. In the high school ranks, Vaughan spent 7 years as head coach at Traverse City St. Francis, 3 years as an assistant at East Grand Rapids and 3 years as an assistant at Traverse City West. He has coached 6 years collegiately: Hope College (1 year), Grand Valley State (2 years) and Randolph-Macon College (3 years). His career high school head coaching record is 90-27 (76.9%). On Friday, September 3, the Titans host the 1-0 Grand Haven Buccaneers from the O-K Conference Red Division.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Greg Vaughan to talk Titans football and to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek for this week's interview.

Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—*Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle). *

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbelland NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.