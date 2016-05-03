Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' draft picks

**

Cosell: "I like that kid. I really liked him on tape. He grew on me. He's tall, he's almost 6-foot-6, and every once in a while he played too high and lost leverage, but I really liked his competitiveness. I really liked the way he finished. Interior lineman, you want them to be tenacious. The interior line in the NFL, that's not the swimsuit competition. These guys just have to battle and compete and I really like the way he competed.

"I thought he had good feet and is a good overall athlete for an interior offensive lineman. I can see him transitioning as either a center or guard. I personally like him better than Notre Dame's Nick Martin, who I think might have gone before him (in the draft). I thought he was more naturally athletic and gave you more dimensions."

Final line: "Every once in a while he'd fall off a block in the run game, I think that can be a function of his height, just losing leverage at times, but I thought he showed good snap and step quickness with the ability to work at the second level really well. He was aggressive coming off the ball. I thought he showed really good reaction and reactive quickness to block linebacker attacking gaps. I really like this player."

Round 4 (111) Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah

Cosell: "I didn't love this player. He's got to be used a certain kind of way. The Lions have basically been playing Glover Quin being the free safety and (James) Ihedigbo being the strong safety. They've clearly played with a weak safety and a strong safety. Killebrew is only a strong safety.

"He did play some man coverage in college. You have to decide if he can do that in the NFL. He clearly transitions best to the NFL as a box safety He's certainly not a single-high safety."

Final line: "At times he was a little bit of a slow reactor. That was my sense watching the tape. I think he has to play closer to the line of scrimmage. The more space he has to cover and the more things he has to see I think the more he struggled."