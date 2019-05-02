Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2019 draft picks

Executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell has been kind enough to break down the Lions' draft picks for detroitlions.com in each of the past six seasons, and has agreed to do so for a seventh year.

Cosell's opinions are based on countless hours watching the All-22 film and evaluating these prospects. He is one of the most honest evaluators in the business, and is well respected among NFL circles.

You can follow him on Twitter at @gregcosell.

Here's what he had to say about the Lions' 2019 Draft Class:

(Note: Cosell did not evaluate tight end Isaac Nauta, who the Lions drafted out of Georgia in the seventh round or defensive tackle P.J. Johnson out of Arizona, who was also a seventh-round pick.)

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa, Rd 1 (No. 8 overall)

Cosell: "Hockenson, to me, has a complete tight end skill set. He can align all over the formation. He's a smooth, detailed route runner, who consistently creates separation. He can effectively work all three levels of the defense. He has great hands. Very good run after catch. There's a gliding feel to his movement that allows him to be a complete receiving prospect.

"He's a big-time blocker, and I think that really is something that probably really appeals to the Lions as well, given that my sense is that (Matt) Patricia doesn't want this to be a team where everything rises and falls on Matthew Stafford. I think Hockenson's ability to be an inline blocker was really important to them.