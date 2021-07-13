GET TO KNOW: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jul 13, 2021 at 08:45 AM

Nickname?

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Some people call me Amon for short, and then some of my coaches at USC just called me Ra. And here some people call me Saint, so I've generated a few different nicknames over the years.

Hometown?

St. Brown: Orange County, California. More specifically, Anaheim Hills.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

St. Brown: The beach.

College major?

St. Brown: Business Administration.

Favorite movie?

St. Brown: Avatar.

Favorite TV shows?

St. Brown: You and Money Heist.

Favorite meal?

St. Brown: A good cheeseburger.

Last thing you purchased?

St. Brown: A Call of Duty bundle.

What would your entrance music be?

St. Brown: Something that I can dance to.

Any hidden talents?

St. Brown: I speak three different languages -- French, German and English. My mom's from Germany, so growing up I was learning German and English. And then I went to school in France for a semester, and I went to a French school out in Orange County from preschool to sixth grade, so that's how I learned French.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

St. Brown: Trying to start my own business.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

St. Brown: To fly.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

St. Brown: Quarterback seems fun, but I played running back growing up. One position I think would be cool would be edge rusher on defense because you get to rush the passer and get sacks.

Favorite place to travel?

St. Brown: Paris.

One person you'd like to meet?

St. Brown: Obama.

Favorite athlete of all time?

St. Brown: Kobe Bryant.

