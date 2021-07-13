Get to know: Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Nickname?
Amon-Ra St. Brown: Some people call me Amon for short, and then some of my coaches at USC just called me Ra. And here some people call me Saint, so I've generated a few different nicknames over the years.
Hometown?
St. Brown: Orange County, California. More specifically, Anaheim Hills.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
St. Brown: The beach.
College major?
St. Brown: Business Administration.
Favorite movie?
St. Brown: Avatar.
Favorite TV shows?
St. Brown: You and Money Heist.
Favorite meal?
St. Brown: A good cheeseburger.
View photos of Lions' fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 offseason
Last thing you purchased?
St. Brown: A Call of Duty bundle.
What would your entrance music be?
St. Brown: Something that I can dance to.
Any hidden talents?
St. Brown: I speak three different languages -- French, German and English. My mom's from Germany, so growing up I was learning German and English. And then I went to school in France for a semester, and I went to a French school out in Orange County from preschool to sixth grade, so that's how I learned French.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
St. Brown: Trying to start my own business.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
St. Brown: To fly.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
St. Brown: Quarterback seems fun, but I played running back growing up. One position I think would be cool would be edge rusher on defense because you get to rush the passer and get sacks.
Favorite place to travel?
St. Brown: Paris.
One person you'd like to meet?
St. Brown: Obama.
Favorite athlete of all time?
St. Brown: Kobe Bryant.