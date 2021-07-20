Get to know: Running Back Jermar Jefferson

Last thing you purchased?

Jefferson: Some jeans from the mall.

What would your entrance music be?

Jefferson: Rap for sure. It's my favorite genre.

Any hidden talents?

Jefferson: I like to dance.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Jefferson: I like working with kids, so probably in the field of teaching kids or helping them out.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Jefferson: Teleportation.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Jefferson: Receiver.

Favorite place to travel?

Jefferson: Hawaii.

Favorite athlete of all time?