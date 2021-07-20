Get to know: Running Back Jermar Jefferson

Nickname?
Jermar Jefferson: Munchie. I got it when I was in like second grade.
Hometown?
Jefferson: Los Angeles, California.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Jefferson: Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.
College major?
Jefferson: Sociology.
Favorite movie?
Jefferson: I love superhero movies, all the Avengers. My favorite superhero is Spider-Man.
Favorite emoji?
Jefferson: The smiling face. I love smiling. I'm always happy.
Favorite meal?
Jefferson: Steak.
View photos of Lions' seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson from the 2021 offseason
Last thing you purchased?
Jefferson: Some jeans from the mall.
What would your entrance music be?
Jefferson: Rap for sure. It's my favorite genre.
Any hidden talents?
Jefferson: I like to dance.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Jefferson: I like working with kids, so probably in the field of teaching kids or helping them out.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Jefferson: Teleportation.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Jefferson: Receiver.
Favorite place to travel?
Jefferson: Hawaii.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Jefferson: Bo Jackson or Adrian Peterson.