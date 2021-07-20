GET TO KNOW: Running back Jermar Jefferson

Jul 20, 2021 at 07:34 AM

Nickname?

Jermar Jefferson: Munchie. I got it when I was in like second grade.

Hometown?

Jefferson: Los Angeles, California.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Jefferson: Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

College major?

Jefferson: Sociology.

Favorite movie?

Jefferson: I love superhero movies, all the Avengers. My favorite superhero is Spider-Man.

Favorite emoji?

Jefferson: The smiling face. I love smiling. I'm always happy.

Favorite meal?

Jefferson: Steak.

Get to know: Running Back Jermar Jefferson

View photos of Lions' seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson from the 2021 offseason

Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
1 / 20

Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
2 / 20

Jermar Jefferson during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
3 / 20

Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
6 / 20

Jermar Jefferson During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
7 / 20

Jermar Jefferson During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)
19 / 20

This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)
20 / 20

This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Last thing you purchased?

Jefferson: Some jeans from the mall.

What would your entrance music be?

Jefferson: Rap for sure. It's my favorite genre.

Any hidden talents?

Jefferson: I like to dance.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Jefferson: I like working with kids, so probably in the field of teaching kids or helping them out.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Jefferson: Teleportation.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Jefferson: Receiver.

Favorite place to travel?

Jefferson: Hawaii.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Jefferson: Bo Jackson or Adrian Peterson.

