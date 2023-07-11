Get to know: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

Nickname?
Colby Sorsdal: I've had a number of nicknames. Colby is a cheese so I've been called 'Queso,' 'Big Cheese,' a lot of food related ones.
Hometown?
Sorsdal: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Sorsdal: Take them to Primanti Bros, right? I miss it a lot but I will find some good food spots here in Detroit.
College major?
Sorsdal: Kinesiology and Health Sciences
Favorite movie?
Sorsdal: The Big Lebowski
Favorite emoji?
Sorsdal: The laughing one but sideways. Or the cowboy hat smile.
Favorite meal?
Sorsdal: My mom's gumbo. My mom grew up in Louisiana and she makes a really good gumbo.
View photos of Lions fifth-round pick Colby Sorsdal from the 2023 offseason.
What was the last thing you purchased?
Sorsdal: Chipotle
What would your entrance music be?
Sorsdal: 'War Pigs' by Black Sabbath.
Any hidden talents?
Sorsdal: I can play the guitar
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Sorsdal: Playing hockey
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Sorsdal: Teleportation
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Sorsdal: Safety
Favorite place to travel?
Sorsdal: I've always wanted to go to Greece. I haven't been yet but it's my favorite place I want to travel to.
One person you'd like to meet?
Sorsdal: Will Ferrell
Favorite athlete of all time?
Sorsdal: Mike Tyson
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Sorsdal: I love the weather. It's really nice here. It's really green. Reminds me of home in Pittsburgh.