GET TO KNOW: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

Jul 11, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Colby Sorsdal: I've had a number of nicknames. Colby is a cheese so I've been called 'Queso,' 'Big Cheese,' a lot of food related ones.

Hometown?

Sorsdal: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Sorsdal: Take them to Primanti Bros, right? I miss it a lot but I will find some good food spots here in Detroit.

College major?

Sorsdal: Kinesiology and Health Sciences

Favorite movie?

Sorsdal: The Big Lebowski

Favorite emoji?

Sorsdal: The laughing one but sideways. Or the cowboy hat smile.

Favorite meal?

Sorsdal: My mom's gumbo. My mom grew up in Louisiana and she makes a really good gumbo.

Get to know: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

View photos of Lions fifth-round pick Colby Sorsdal from the 2023 offseason.

What was the last thing you purchased?

Sorsdal: Chipotle

What would your entrance music be?

Sorsdal: 'War Pigs' by Black Sabbath.

Any hidden talents?

Sorsdal: I can play the guitar

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Sorsdal: Playing hockey

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Sorsdal: Teleportation

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Sorsdal: Safety

Favorite place to travel?

Sorsdal: I've always wanted to go to Greece. I haven't been yet but it's my favorite place I want to travel to.

One person you'd like to meet?

Sorsdal: Will Ferrell

Favorite athlete of all time?

Sorsdal: Mike Tyson

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Sorsdal: I love the weather. It's really nice here. It's really green. Reminds me of home in Pittsburgh.

