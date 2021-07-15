Get to know: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Last thing you purchased?

Barnes: A pair of shoes.

What would your entrance music be?

Barnes: Shooting Star by Rod Wave.

Any hidden talents?

Barnes: I'm really good at Euchre.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Barnes: I'd probably be an actor.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Barnes: The ability to read people's minds.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Barnes: Running back, because I grew up playing running back.

Favorite place to travel?

Barnes: California. I love California - the weather, the people.

One person you'd like to meet?

Barnes: Ray Lewis.

Favorite athlete of all time?