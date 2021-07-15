GET TO KNOW: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Jul 15, 2021 at 08:25 AM

Nickname?

Derrick Barnes: D Barnes.

Hometown?

Barnes: Covington, Kentucky.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Barnes: I would take them to LaRosa's. The best pizza in the world.

College major?

Barnes: Selling and sales management.

Favorite movie?

Barnes: Friday.

Favorite TV show?

Barnes: Everybody Hates Chris.

Favorite emoji?

Barnes: The laughing crying emoji.

Favorite meal?

Barnes: Steak and shrimp.

Get to know: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

View photos of Lions' fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes from the 2021 offseason

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
1 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
2 / 17

Derrick Barnes during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
3 / 17

Derrick Barnes during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
4 / 17

Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
6 / 17

Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
7 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
8 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
11 / 17

Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
13 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 17

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)
16 / 17

This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)
17 / 17

This is a 2021 photo of Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55). This image was taken during the Detroit Lions Media day on June 7th 2021. (AP Photo)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Last thing you purchased?

Barnes: A pair of shoes.

What would your entrance music be?

Barnes: Shooting Star by Rod Wave.

Any hidden talents?

Barnes: I'm really good at Euchre.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Barnes: I'd probably be an actor.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Barnes: The ability to read people's minds.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Barnes: Running back, because I grew up playing running back.

Favorite place to travel?

Barnes: California. I love California - the weather, the people.

One person you'd like to meet?

Barnes: Ray Lewis.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Barnes: Ray Lewis.

