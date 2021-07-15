Get to know: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Nickname?
Derrick Barnes: D Barnes.
Hometown?
Barnes: Covington, Kentucky.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Barnes: I would take them to LaRosa's. The best pizza in the world.
College major?
Barnes: Selling and sales management.
Favorite movie?
Barnes: Friday.
Favorite TV show?
Barnes: Everybody Hates Chris.
Favorite emoji?
Barnes: The laughing crying emoji.
Favorite meal?
Barnes: Steak and shrimp.
View photos of Lions' fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes from the 2021 offseason
Last thing you purchased?
Barnes: A pair of shoes.
What would your entrance music be?
Barnes: Shooting Star by Rod Wave.
Any hidden talents?
Barnes: I'm really good at Euchre.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Barnes: I'd probably be an actor.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Barnes: The ability to read people's minds.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Barnes: Running back, because I grew up playing running back.
Favorite place to travel?
Barnes: California. I love California - the weather, the people.
One person you'd like to meet?
Barnes: Ray Lewis.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Barnes: Ray Lewis.