Get to know: Defensive Tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Nickname?
Levi Onwuzurike: Just Levi, but some people call me Lee.
Hometown?
Onwuzurike: Allen, Texas.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Onwuzurike: Whataburger. I know ya'll don't have them here.
College major?
Onwuzurike: Sociology.
Favorite TV show?
Onwuzurike: Probably One Piece right now. It's an anime.
Favorite emoji?
Onwuzurike: The one where the emoji is looking up and it's fed up.
View photos of Lions' second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike from the 2021 offseason
Favorite meal?
Onwuzurike: Burger & fries.
What would your entrance music be?
Onwuzurike: Something with Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld ... something in that range.
Any hidden talents?
Onwuzurike: I can shake my eyes really fast. I have control of my eyes.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Onwuzurike: Going into law.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Onwuzurike: Super speed.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Onwuzurike: Quarterback, because they don't get touched and I play a lot of Madden so I feel like I could do it.
Favorite place to travel?
Onwuzurike: Mexico.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Onwuzurike: Troy Polamalu.