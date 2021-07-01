GET TO KNOW: Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Jul 01, 2021 at 07:29 AM

Nickname?

Levi Onwuzurike: Just Levi, but some people call me Lee.

Hometown?

Onwuzurike: Allen, Texas.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Onwuzurike: Whataburger. I know ya'll don't have them here.

College major?

Onwuzurike: Sociology.

Favorite TV show?

Onwuzurike: Probably One Piece right now. It's an anime.

Favorite emoji?

Onwuzurike: The one where the emoji is looking up and it's fed up.

Favorite meal?

Onwuzurike: Burger & fries.

What would your entrance music be?

Onwuzurike: Something with Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld ... something in that range.

Any hidden talents?

Onwuzurike: I can shake my eyes really fast. I have control of my eyes.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Onwuzurike: Going into law.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Onwuzurike: Super speed.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Onwuzurike: Quarterback, because they don't get touched and I play a lot of Madden so I feel like I could do it.

Favorite place to travel?

Onwuzurike: Mexico.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Onwuzurike: Troy Polamalu.

