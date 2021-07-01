Get to know: Defensive Tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Favorite meal?

Onwuzurike: Burger & fries.

What would your entrance music be?

Onwuzurike: Something with Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld ... something in that range.

Any hidden talents?

Onwuzurike: I can shake my eyes really fast. I have control of my eyes.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Onwuzurike: Going into law.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Onwuzurike: Super speed.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Onwuzurike: Quarterback, because they don't get touched and I play a lot of Madden so I feel like I could do it.

Favorite place to travel?

Onwuzurike: Mexico.

Favorite athlete of all time?