GET TO KNOW: Cornerback Chase Lucas

Jul 14, 2022 at 06:53 AM

Hometown?

Lucas: Chandler, Arizona

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Lucas: I'd take them to ATL Wings. Best wing spot in Arizona so shoutout to ATL.

College major?

Lucas: Liberal Studies

Favorite movie?

Lucas: Law Abiding Citizen

Favorite emoji?

Lucas: The one that goes hand over mouth, like I can't believe what's happening

Favorite meal?

Lucas: Steak. Love me a good steak.

What would your entrance music be?

Lucas: 'Grinding All My Life' by Nipsey Hussle

Any hidden talents?

Lucas: I'm a good fisherman

Get to know: Cornerback Chase Lucas

View photos of Lions seventh-round pick Chase Lucas from the 2022 offseason.

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36), Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36), Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Lucas: I'd be an entrepreneur

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Lucas: To fly

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Lucas: Quarterback because I've always heard the smartest two players are the DB or quarterback so I want that challenge.

Favorite place to travel?

Lucas: Hawaii

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Lucas: Graduating college. 100%.

One person you'd like to meet?

Lucas: Dead or alive? Nipsey Hussle

Favorite athlete of all time?

Lucas: DeAngelo Hall

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 9: Seth Ryan previews Lions offense heading into training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan to break down the Lions wide receivers.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: With young secondary, Lions seek growth from veterans Tracy Walker, Amani Oruwariye

news

Lions offseason questions: 2022 season expectations

What are your expectations for the Detroit Lions 2022 season?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Tuesday open thread: Who is the most underrated player on the Lions roster?

Advertising