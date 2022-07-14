Get to know: Cornerback Chase Lucas

Hometown?
Lucas: Chandler, Arizona
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Lucas: I'd take them to ATL Wings. Best wing spot in Arizona so shoutout to ATL.
College major?
Lucas: Liberal Studies
Favorite movie?
Lucas: Law Abiding Citizen
Favorite emoji?
Lucas: The one that goes hand over mouth, like I can't believe what's happening
Favorite meal?
Lucas: Steak. Love me a good steak.
What would your entrance music be?
Lucas: 'Grinding All My Life' by Nipsey Hussle
Any hidden talents?
Lucas: I'm a good fisherman
View photos of Lions seventh-round pick Chase Lucas from the 2022 offseason.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Lucas: I'd be an entrepreneur
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Lucas: To fly
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Lucas: Quarterback because I've always heard the smartest two players are the DB or quarterback so I want that challenge.
Favorite place to travel?
Lucas: Hawaii
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Lucas: Graduating college. 100%.
One person you'd like to meet?
Lucas: Dead or alive? Nipsey Hussle
Favorite athlete of all time?
Lucas: DeAngelo Hall