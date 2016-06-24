Friday Five: Under-the-radar players

His 9.1 yards per reception allowed was the third lowest in the NFL among cornerbacks. Opposing quarterbacks had an 85.0 passer rating when throwing at him, putting Lawson in the top 30 percent in the NFL in that category.

He is very physical for his size. He doesn't shy away from contact, which makes him very good in run support as well.

Slay is emerging as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL, so Lawson can probably expect a lot of balls thrown his way, at least early on. That means he'll have plenty of opportunities to make plays.

Quotable: "Obviously, I think he's one of those guys that improved," Caldwell said. "Every single day that he's out he works extremely hard. He's got really good focus, and he's a competitor.

"He was placed in some pretty tough situations last year, and he was able to hang in there and answer the bell and I do think that the way in which he goes about it in terms of his work habits, his study habits that he's going to continue to get better."

LAKEN TOMLINSON, G, 2nd YEAR

Tomlinson didn't earn the full-time starting gig at left guard until Week 4 last year. He started out a bit rough around the edges – as expected from most rookies – but steadily improved as the year went on. He finished the year allowing 4.5 sacks in 14 starts. The 20 quarterback pressures, according to STATS, INC., was on the high side.

There's typically a big jump for players from year one to year two, and the Lions should be expecting the same from Tomlinson. He's worked extensively this offseason on lowering his body fat percentage and putting on muscle. He enters the season as the starter at left guard.

The Lions need to run the ball much more effectively in 2016 and that begins with the men upfront. Tomlinson has all the tools and the mental makeup to be a good guard in this league.

Quotable: "I could tell you he needs to improve in everything,'' Caldwell said at the end of last season. "Kind of like I've always said with younger players that they get a chance to see a lot of different styles for however many weeks they get an opportunity to play and they have to measure up to those — some he fared well, some he didn't fare so well.

"And I think those are lessons you learn along the way. He's got the physical characteristics needed, he's smart, he's tough mentally. He's got a ways to go, but he's the right kind of guy.''

TAHIR WHITEHEAD, LB, 5th YEAR

The last time Whitehead played middle linebacker was in 2014 when filling in for the injured Stephen Tulloch starting in Week 4. Whitehead ended up with 86 tackles, five defended passes and 2 interceptions that season. He stepped in and seemed to be a natural at the position.

He enters this season as the starter at the MIKE.

If Haloti Nagata, Tyrunn Walker and the rest of a deep defensive tackle unit for the Lions plays as well as the team hopes they will, Whitehead should have plenty of opportunities to make plays at the line of scrimmage.

He and starting WILL linebacker DeAndre Levy typically stay on the field in the nickel sub package, so there will be even more opportunities for him to make plays.

I wouldn't be surprised if Whitehead hits the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career, if he stays healthy.

Quotable: "Oh it's extremely beneficial just knowing that, 'OK, I'm gonna be the MIKE going into the season,' because now I can focus on solely playing that position," Whitehead said this offseason. "The last two years, 'Am I SAM? Am I MIKE? Am I WILL?' You know trying to figure out which position.