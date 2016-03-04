Free agency: Five questions facing Lions

He joined the Patriots' scouting department in 2000, the same time Bill Belichick was hired as head coach. The team went 5-11 that first season.

The following offseason the Patriots signed players like LB Mike Vrabel, WR David Patten, G/C Mike Compton, LB Larry Izzo, RB Antowain Smith, LB Roman Phifer, DE Anthony Pleasant and DE Marc Edwards in free agency.

A lot of those players weren't Tier 1 or top-end free agents that offseason, but immediately contributed to the Patriots' Super Bowl season in 2001. Some became core pieces to their run of Super Bowls in the 2000s.

There's a lot of overpaying that goes on in Tier 1, but if its done right, it can immediately help a ball club. Look at Denver and the signing of DeMarcus Ware, T.J. Ward, Aqib Talib and Emmanuel Sanders in 2014 -- All players that helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl this past season.

So, there are two schools of thought here. It will be interesting to see which one Quinn chooses.

3. How many of their own free agents are re-signed?

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and safety Isa Abdul-Quddus make the most sense. Defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker was already re-signed Friday.

Ngata was an impact player the second half of the season after getting over some nagging injuries.

Abdul-Quddus is a great special teams player and proved he can be a very good starter at strong safety if given the opportunity.

Others to think about would be defensive end Jason Jones, who's good against the run and was third on the team with 4.5 sacks in 2015. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead has proven he can play the MIKE or SAM, and he knows Teryl Austin's defense.

Lance Moore, Dan Orlovsky, Darryl Tapp and Don Muhlbach should also be in the conversation.

4. How much will extensions for their own players dip into the pool of available money?