FOUR DOWNS: Washington making his mark

Billingsley said there were more fans that attended the Lions first training camp practice than typically attended his games at Eastern Oregon.

So, for him to have made it this far, and to now be part of the conversation for the Lions' last roster spot at receiver is a credit to the 5-foot-9, 189-pound slot receiver.

"I don't know what they are thinking. We have great receivers," Billingsley said after catching seven passes for 80 yards, including a one-handed 10 yard touchdown vs. the Bills. "I think I've done enough to at least make it a difficult decision. We'll see."

Billingsley handled all of the kickoff and punt return duties Thursday night and finished the preseason as the team's leader in receptions (12), yards (146) and touchdowns (2).

At the very least, he's a terrific practice squad candidate for the Lions.

FOURTH DOWN: DT COMPETITION

When general manager Bob Quinn and his staff sit down with the coaching staff over the next 36 hours and debate who their top 53 players are, it's a pretty safe bet that one of the toughest decisions will come at the defensive tackle position.

Stefan Charles, Caraun Reid and Gabe Wright look to be competing for what might end up being just one spot, depending how the numbers play out.

Of that trio, Reid made more splash plays in Thursday's last opportunity to impress those decision makers. All three of his tackles vs. the Bills occurred in Buffalo's backfield. He was quick off the ball and disruptive, which defensive coordinator Teryl Austin expects from his defensive tackles.

Charles, a veteran signed by the Lions in free agency, was credited with an assisted tackle.

Wright, who was drafted in the fourth round last season, notched three total tackles.