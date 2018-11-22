FOUR DOWNS: Untimely turnovers hurt Lions in loss to Bears

FIRST DOWN: UNTIMELY TURNOVERS

There were times this season when the Lions have needed more plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford to make the difference between a win or a loss, and for whatever reason they haven't received enough of them.

The fourth quarter of Thursday's game was another one of those moments.

Detroit needed their 10-year veteran to make a play with the game tied 16-16 in the fourth quarter and the season essentially in the balance.

Instead, Detroit got the opposite. A 41-yard pick six by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, who stepped in front of a Stafford pass ended up being the game-winning score. A potential comeback was thwarted when Stafford threw his second interception in the Bears end zone with a little more than a minute left and a chance to tie the game.

"Obviously can't have them," Stafford said after the game of the turnovers. "Jackson made a really good play on the first one. I still have to see him a little better than I did. And then second one I know we have four chances there, put it where I thought was going to be a good spot and it just wasn't."

Stafford did not throw a touchdown in the contest. His 17 touchdowns on the year were behind 16 other quarterbacks at the conclusion of the Lions game. His 10 interceptions match his entire total from last season with five games remaining. His interception percentage is a full point up this season over the last two years.

For whatever reason, the Lions haven't gotten enough from Stafford and the offense this season, and their record reflects that.