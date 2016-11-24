FOUR DOWNS: That's why they call him 'big play' Slay

He sloughed off his man and stepped in front of a Sam Bradford pass at the Minnesota 33-yard line intended for Adam Thielen with just 38 seconds left in a 13-13 game. Slay returned it 13 yards down to the Vikings 20-yard line, putting Prater in perfect position for the game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired.

The win puts Slay and the Lions in sole possession of first place in the NFC North at 7-4.

"I hadn't gotten the ball too much all day and I was surprised they threw it to that side," said Slay.

It was the second time this season Slay's helped win a game for Detroit late. His forced fumble and interception against Philadelphia helped win that game earlier this year.

"He's kind of got a knack for it," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Slay after the game. "He's one of those guys who is a little bit of a riverboat gambler, he'll take a chance when he sees it's there. Doesn't he have a nickname for himself or something like that?"

The Lions rewarded Slay with a big contract before this season. He's rewarded them by living up to his nickname.

SECOND DOWN: CLUTCH PRATER