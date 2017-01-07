FOUR DOWNS: Rawls runs away with it

"I think obviously we've got a lot of work to do," Caldwell said. "But I do think that this team, they overcame a lot. They battled through this season and got us to this point, we just couldn't play well enough here at the end to get us a victory."

Detroit showed grit in coming back to win when trailing in the fourth quarter eight times, and a lot of rookies got quality playing time, which is good news for next year and the years to come.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said after the game that he was proud of the way this team fought through adversity and injuries, especially late in the year, to get to this point.

"I have a ton of respect for everyone in that locker room," Stafford said. "It's a year that I'm proud of and proud to be part of that team."

But there is obvious work to be done for general manager Bob Quinn, his staff and this coaching staff this offseason if they want to make sure Detroit doesn't repeat its 0-for-6 showing against teams that qualified for the playoffs this year.

THIRD DOWN: DROPS & PENALTIES

Drops have been an issue for the Lions all season. They entered the playoffs with the third-most drops in the NFL (28) and the fourth-highest drop percentage (6.7).

Against the Seahawks Saturday night, drops on third down killed Detroit's opening two drives, and they finished with four in the game. Eric Ebron had two, and Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. each recorded one.