FOUR DOWNS: How Vikings swung momentum in their favor

Dec 08, 2019 at 07:46 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: SWING PLAYS

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks all the time about how critically important it is to win the last minutes before the half, because those last few minutes can sometimes swing momentum one way or the other.

That was certainly the case for the Lions Sunday in Minnesota, but it was the Vikings who were able to swing momentum in their favor in a key sequence of events right before the half in their eventual 20-7 victory.

Trailing 10-0 with 1:16 left in the half, Lions quarterback David Blough was facing a 3rd and 2 at the Vikings' 15-yard line. He took a bad sack and a 12-yard loss as he tried to escape pressure to his left. Instead of throwing the ball away and taking the chip-shot field goal, it forced Matt Prater to have to kick a 45-yard field goal instead of a 33-yarder. It usually doesn't matter with Prater, but the sack gets magnified because Prater's 45-yard attempt went wide right.

Minnesota took over at their 35-yard line with just over a minute left in the half. From there, it took them just six plays and 46 seconds to go 65 yards and score on a Dalvin Cook 3-yard run to bump their lead to 17-0 right before the half. The big play on that Vikings drive was a 44-yard catch by wide receiver Stefon Diggs on cornerback Darius Slay down to the Lions' 3-yard line

"It wasn't very good before the half," Patricia said. "We came in and talked about it at halftime how much we were all disappointed by that."

It was a huge momentum swing in the game that went Minnesota's way.

SECOND DOWN: LAST PLACE

Detroit's loss Sunday guarantees they'll finish last in the NFC North for a second consecutive season. At 3-9-1 and only three games remaining, Detroit can't catch third-place Chicago, who won their seventh game of the season Thursday night against Dallas.

It's certainly a disappointing development for the Lions after the optimism surrounding this team was so high heading into Patricia's second season.

Detroit finished 6-10 and in last place in the NFC North last season. They'll need to win their last three games against Tampa Bay, Denver and Green Bay to best that mark.

By finishing last in the division, the Lions are guaranteed to play the last place team in the NFC East and NFC West in their NFC crossover games next season. Detroit will play all four teams in the NFC South next year.

Lions at Vikings Week 14 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Week 14 game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis.

Marvin Jones Jr. before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 79

Marvin Jones Jr. before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Will Harris before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 79

Will Harris before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

David Blough before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 79

David Blough before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

David Blough before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 79

David Blough before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Kenny Golladay before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 79

Kenny Golladay before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 79

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 79

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 79

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 79

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and the linebackers before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and the linebackers before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 79

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 79

Detroit Lions before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 79

Detroit Lions during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 79

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions captains at midfield for the coin toss before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 79

Detroit Lions captains at midfield for the coin toss before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions captains at midfield for the coin toss during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 79

Detroit Lions captains at midfield for the coin toss during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 79

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 79

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 79

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 79

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive line during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 79

Detroit Lions defensive line during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrate Slay's pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrate Slay's pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 79

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 79

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) makes a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 79

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 79

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 79

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 79

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 79

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 79

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 79

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) at the line of scrimmage during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) at the line of scrimmage during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 79

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 79

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 79

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 79

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 79

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 79

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 79

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 79

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 79

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 79

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 79

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 79

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 79

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 79

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 79

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 79

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 79

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

THIRD DOWN: WHAT TO PLAY FOR

The playoffs were taken out of the equation this year for the Lions after their Thanksgiving Day loss to Chicago. The rest of the season from that point on was playing for pride, playing the role of spoiler, and as Slay said after Sunday's loss to the Vikings, playing to improve the resume.

"Like I always tell my guys, your tape is your resume," Slay said. "No matter what the score is, your film is your resume. You always want to have a good resume."

Detroit fought to the end Sunday, and though it amounted to a 13-point loss, they played tough in the second half, especially defensively, and never quit.

These last three games will tell coaches a lot about the personal pride and fight these players have to end the season the right way, despite there being nothing to play for.

"At the end of the day, we have three more games with this group of guys and this group of men to go out there and try to perform the best individually and as different units and a team," left tackle Taylor Decker said. "At this point that's all we can control."

FOURTH DOWN: FEELING THE PRESSURE

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer knows how to dial up the pressure, and he threw some exotic blitz packages at Blough in just his second start that gave the Lions issues all game. The Vikings moved safety Harrison Smith up on the line of scrimmage early on and sent him after Blough a couple times.

Blough also ran himself into a couple sacks by bailing out of the pocket and giving talented Vikings defensive ends Danielle Hunter (three sacks) and Everson Griffen (one sack) the opportunity to get after him outside the relative safety of the pocket.

The Vikings finished with five sacks in the game, and hit Blough eight times total.

"I can't put us in the position of taking those sacks," Blough said after the game. "I can't leave my linemen out to dry on some of those. Five (sacks) is five too many."

Related Content

news

Lions see versatile rookie Josh Paschal playing multiple roles on defensive line

The Detroit Lions selected defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in part because of his versatility and ability to play multiple roles on their defensive line.

news

TWENTYMAN: How newly drafted players could fit into LB rotation

The Detroit Lions made some changes to the linebacker position this offseason, which could open the door for a couple of the newly drafted players.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions excited for Onwuzurike's potential in Year 2

Second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has worked hard to recover from injury, and DL coach Todd Wash is excited for his potential in the Lions' revamped defensive scheme.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2022 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

news

Lions draft OLB James Houston

With the 217th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select outside linebacker James Houston.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Advertising