FOUR DOWNS: How Vikings swung momentum in their favor

FIRST DOWN: SWING PLAYS

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks all the time about how critically important it is to win the last minutes before the half, because those last few minutes can sometimes swing momentum one way or the other.

That was certainly the case for the Lions Sunday in Minnesota, but it was the Vikings who were able to swing momentum in their favor in a key sequence of events right before the half in their eventual 20-7 victory.

Trailing 10-0 with 1:16 left in the half, Lions quarterback David Blough was facing a 3rd and 2 at the Vikings' 15-yard line. He took a bad sack and a 12-yard loss as he tried to escape pressure to his left. Instead of throwing the ball away and taking the chip-shot field goal, it forced Matt Prater to have to kick a 45-yard field goal instead of a 33-yarder. It usually doesn't matter with Prater, but the sack gets magnified because Prater's 45-yard attempt went wide right.

Minnesota took over at their 35-yard line with just over a minute left in the half. From there, it took them just six plays and 46 seconds to go 65 yards and score on a Dalvin Cook 3-yard run to bump their lead to 17-0 right before the half. The big play on that Vikings drive was a 44-yard catch by wide receiver Stefon Diggs on cornerback Darius Slay down to the Lions' 3-yard line

"It wasn't very good before the half," Patricia said. "We came in and talked about it at halftime how much we were all disappointed by that."