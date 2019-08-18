FOUR DOWNS: Focus on takeaways pays off for Lions

FOURTH DOWN: BACKUP QB COMPETITION

Give quarterback David Fales credit. After a rough preseason debut last week, where he was just 5-of-14 passing for 62 yards, Fales came out Saturday much more poised and consistent. He led two Lions touchdown drives in the second half.

The offensive line protected him much better this week, and Fales took advantage to the tune of 12-of-19 passing for 226 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 121.8.

"It's a long season, so everyone has got to be ready," Fales said after the game. "Coach always says you're only as good as your weakest link. There's injuries throughout the year, so all these young guys have to be ready, and you just don't know what's going to happen."

Quarterback Josh Johnson, in his first game action since signing with Detroit late last week, completed nine of his 18 attempts for 85 yards with an interception.

Johnson had appeared to be outperforming Fales in practice over the last week, but credit Fales with coming out Saturday, playing well, and making this a tighter competition again.

"I thought Fales did a great job coming in with good composure the second half," Patricia said. "I thought Josh did a good job, too. You know he's just getting here and he's trying to do everything he can to learn.

"I thought it was great competition for those guys and that's really what we needed. We need to see the competition for those two players."