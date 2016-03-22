Former OC: 'Marvin Jones is a tremendous football player'

"He was a good young prospect for us," Lewis said. "He did a great job."

"Marvin was productive for two of the four seasons he was with us. The other two he was injured and didn't have an opportunity to play as much. But he did a good job for us."

Jones joins the Lions after spending his first four seasons with the Bengals. He finished second on the team with career highs in receptions (65) and receiving yards (816) last season. He played mostly a reserve role in 11 games (five starts) as a rookie in 2012 and ankle and foot injuries kept him out of action the entire 2014 season.

In 2013, Jones caught 51 passes for 712 yards (14.0 average) with 10 touchdowns.

"Marvin Jones is a tremendous football player," former Cincinnati offensive coordinator and current Browns head coach Hue Jackson said when asked about Jones. "He'll do great in Detroit."

Jones' skill set should allow Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter to use him in a number of different ways in tandem with Tate. Of Jones' 65 catches last season, 13 were for 20 yards or more, so he could wear a few different hats in this offense.