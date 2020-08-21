Ford Field to not have fans at Lions first two 2020 home games

Aug 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM

DETROIT - As the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities throughout the United States and the State of Michigan, the Detroit Lions announced today that Ford Field will not have fans at their first two home games against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints this season.

The Lions' third home game is November 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Whether fans can attend that or any other 2020 season games will continue to be evaluated while working diligently with healthcare officials at every level, as well as Governor Whitmer's office.

"We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines," said Lions Team President Rod Wood. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium."

"Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games."

All other areas at Ford Field will be closed to fans during the first two home games, including parking lots and other Ford Field businesses such as Blitz and The Stadium Collection.

In preparation for an opportunity to host fans during the 2020 season, the Lions plan to offer Season Ticket Members the option to purchase a single three-game plan for the team's remaining six home games. STMs will have the choice between the following two packages: 

  • Blue Package – Washington (11/15), Houston (11/26), Minnesota (1/3)
  • Silver Package – Indianapolis (11/1), Green Bay (12/13), Tampa Bay (12/27)

The exclusive on-sale will run September 14 through September 18 and STMs will be contacted directly with their specific on-sale timing.

As a reminder, all fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times, all tickets will be mobile, and designated gates and entry times will be assigned to all incoming fans.

Along with new gameday protocols, the organization has invested in several infrastructure updates to Ford Field to ensure the safest possible guest experience including:

  • New air filtration system
  • More than 250 touchless hand sanitizer stands throughout concourses along with touchless faucets, toilets and paper towel dispensers in every restroom
  • Plexiglass at every point of sale location throughout stadium
  • Points of sale have been adapted to process cashless transactions
  • Electrostatic sprayers that enable a quick and effective disinfecting process 
  • Food options to be pre-prepared and properly packaged

All NFL-required protocols are subject to change and may be updated on a game-by-game basis as conditions dictate, including the number of tickets available for each game.

The Detroit Lions ask that fans continue to social distance and wear masks when around those outside of their immediate household in order to continue to bring COVID-19 numbers down to aid the efforts for hosting fans at Ford Field in 2020.

