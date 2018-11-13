FILM REVIEW: What went wrong on Anthony Miller's 45-yard TD

Miscommunication, blown coverage and poor tackling all plagued Detroit's secondary Sunday in a 34-22 loss to Chicago. Bears second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high 355 yards and tossed three touchdowns to mostly wide open receivers running free in the secondary.

Detroit's struggles in the backend on defense can be summed up in one play -- Trubisky's second touchdown toss of the game, a 45-yarder to rookie Anthony Miller. That play is the subject of this week's Film Review.

Chicago is facing 2nd and 5 at the Lions' 45-yard line and come out with a bunched, three receiver set to the right with one receiver wide left and Trubisky in the shotgun with running back Jordan Howard to his left.

The Lions counter with their nickel package in a single-high safety look.

Where the breakdown happens for the Lions is to the right with the bunched receivers.