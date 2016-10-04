FILM REVIEW: What happened on Zach Miller TD

Miscommunication leading to big plays has been a problem for the Lions' defense this season.

Any defensive coordinator will say that one blown coverage is too many, and the Lions (1-3) have had multiple breakdowns through the first four games.

Another came Sunday in Chicago late in the third quarter, with the Lions trailing 7-6.

The Bears were facing a 3rd and 5 from the Lions 6-yard line and came out in a shotgun three receiver set with receivers Alshon Jeffery and Eddie Royal to the left and receiver Cameron Meredith split wide right. Tight end Zach Miller is on the line of scrimmage outside the right tackle, and running back Jordan Howard is lined up to the left of Hoyer in the backfield.

The Lions counter with their nickel package (five defensive backs) with linebackers Tahir Whitehead and Antwione Williams in the middle.