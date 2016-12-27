FILM REVIEW: What happened on Elliott's 55-yard TD

Dec 27, 2016 at 07:30 AM

The Detroit Lions and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin knew they'd have their hands full coming into Monday night's contest in Dallas with rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"It's fitting the right gaps, making sure we're funneling the ball the right way, making sure that we're tackling," Austin said, when asked how they can be successful against Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher.

"Those things usually take care of themselves if you're playing well."

Austin knew all too well one missed gap or missed tackle with Elliott could mean a big play. Unfortunately, Austin watched that very scenario develop right in front of his eyes in the first quarter.

Elliott found a gap and made the Lions pay to the tune of a 55-yard touchdown run. That play is the subject of this week's Film Review:

Dallas is facing a 2nd and 3 from their own 45-yard line. First off, that's a dangerous down for defenses against the Cowboys, because it basically opens up the entire playbook for a terrifically balanced offense.

The Cowboys come out in their base three receiver set with tight end Jason Witten outside the left tackle and Elliott as the lone back.

Detroit counters with their nickel package (one extra defense back). The Lions show blitz pre-snap with nickel corner Asa Jackson and then linebackers Tahir Whitehead and DeAndre Levy in the A-gaps .

1-ins-122716.jpg

At the snap, Jackson continues to come on the corner blitz and is unblocked, while Levy and Whitehead both slough off the blitz to fit their gaps and play the run/pass.

The first mistake for the Lions is that Jackson doesn't read run soon enough, and takes a poor angle. He's already too deep when he reads run and is out of the play.

2-ins-122716.jpg

Right tackle Doug Free makes a great block on defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker, who was playing on the outside straight up across from him. Center Travis Frederick does a nice job pushing defensive tackle Stefan Charles out of the play, and right guard Zack Martin gets enough of Whitehead to affect his ability to react to Elliott's cutback into the B-gap before then helping Frederick on Charles.

3-ins-122716.jpg

Austin talked about being gap disciplined throughout the week, but when a player can cut back on a dime as well as Elliott, and then excel through the hole with his speed, it makes it tough on linebackers, as Whitehead found out.

Whitehead wasn't quick enough filling the open gap after the Elliott cutback, which sprung Elliott into the third level and off to the races.

4-ins-122716.jpg

Now, it's a foot race between safety Glover Quin and Elliott to the end zone. Unfortunately for Quin, Elliott was also a standout track star, winning the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles to end his high school track career. He was the Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in the State of Missouri.

Elliott won the race to the end zone and put the Cowboys up 14-7 with a dive into the end zone.

Filling gaps and tackling was crucial coming into Monday night's matchup, and the Lions didn't do enough of it to win the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising