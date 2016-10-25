FILM REVIEW: The game-winning touchdown

Stafford to Boldin for the win is the subject of this week's Film Review.

The Lions are facing a 3rd and 10 at the Redskins 18-yard line with 22 seconds left on the clock and a timeout remaining. The timeout is an important factor here, because it allows Stafford to use the entire field and not have to rely just on the sidelines.

The Lions come out in a shotgun trips left set (three receivers to the left of the formation) with Zach Zenner in the backfield to Stafford's right, and tight end Clay Harbor on the line of scrimmage to the right of right tackle Riley Reiff.

Boldin is the middle receiver in the trips set with Marvin Jones outside to his left and Golden Tate inside to his right.

The Redskins are in their dime package with two extra defensive backs.

The first thing to notice is the pocket Stafford is afforded by his offensive line. Redskins defensive end Ziggy Hoods drops back in coverage, which means Washington's defense is rushing three and dropping eight into coverage.

Reiff does a nice job on Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, and gets some help from Zenner via a chip before he goes out into the flat as a receiver.