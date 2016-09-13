FILM REVIEW: Rushing Riddick

Stafford changed the call to a run play away from the blitz to the left of the formation. The Colts were in man coverage, and the blitzing safety left them with just a single-high look with safety Mike Adams in the deep middle.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson gets pushed back by defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway at the point of attack, but right guard Larry Warford is pulling left on the play and helps to set up the initial hole – along with terrific seal blocks on the backside from center Travis Swanson and right tackle Riley Reiff– by not only helping to wipe out Ridgeway, but also taking out rush linebacker Trent Cole in the process.