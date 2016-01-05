FILM REVIEW: Perfectly-timed call goes for big gain

Cooter does a terrific job catering to a player's strengths. He has a knack for finding ways to spread the ball around and get a lot of different players involved.

Week after week we see how Cooter mixes up formations and can be quite creative in his play calling.

A great example of that was in the decisive game-winning drive in the fourth quarter Sunday in Chicago.

The score was tied 17-17 early in the fourth with the Lions facing a 2nd and 2 at their own 38-yard line.

This play is a classic case of how misdirection can create space.

Stafford and Co. come out in a three-receiver set with one tight end and Joique Bell in the backfield. The tight end, Bear Pascoe, is the team's blocking specialist at the position, which is important to help play into the misdirection concept.