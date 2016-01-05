FILM REVIEW: Perfectly-timed call goes for big gain

Jan 04, 2016 at 10:40 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Matthew Stafford said after Sunday's win in Chicago that he and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter "see the game the same way."

That's pretty evident just looking over Stafford's run of games since Cooter took over the offense midseason.

Cooter does a terrific job catering to a player's strengths. He has a knack for finding ways to spread the ball around and get a lot of different players involved.

Week after week we see how Cooter mixes up formations and can be quite creative in his play calling.

A great example of that was in the decisive game-winning drive in the fourth quarter Sunday in Chicago.

The score was tied 17-17 early in the fourth with the Lions facing a 2nd and 2 at their own 38-yard line.

This play is a classic case of how misdirection can create space.

Stafford and Co. come out in a three-receiver set with one tight end and Joique Bell in the backfield. The tight end, Bear Pascoe, is the team's blocking specialist at the position, which is important to help play into the misdirection concept.

At the snap, the Lions fake the run off right tackle to Bell. Center Manny Ramirez (#63), right guard Larry Warford (#75) and right tackle Cornelius Lucas (#77) do a good job selling the run with their blocks.

1-fakejoique-ins-010415.jpg

Right after the run fake, the Lions fake the end around to Golden Tate. Pascoe (#80) sells this fake by pulling across the line in an attempt to block right defensive end Willie Young (#79), though he never gets a hand on Young.

bear-fake-ins-010415.jpg

By this time, defenders are running in two different directions. Now Stafford comes back to his right for a screen set up to Bell.

3-scrreen-010415.jpg

Chicago linebacker John Timu (#53) does a good job recognizing what's going on, and appears to be in a position to potentially make a play on Bell, but he overruns the play a bit. Warford does a good job looking back and getting a block on him to spring the play.

4-block-010416.jpg

Now Bell has room to run and gets another good block from Ramirez at midfield on safety Harold Jones-Quartey. Ramirez shoves Jones-Quartey (#29) away at the 50-yard line and stays with the block, eventually shoving him to the ground at the Bears 40-yard line.

5-manny-block-010415.jpg

At the same time, receiver Lance Moore (#10) is getting a great block on cornerback Tracy Porter (#21) downfield.

6-mooreblock-010415.jpg

Chunk run plays and screens usually don't happen without great blocks downfield.

The only player left to take on Bell in the open field is safety Adrian Amos. He's able to get to Bell and eventually take him down with the help of some teammates, but not before Bell gained 36 yards to the Chicago 26.

Four plays later, Stafford finds Eric Ebron for a 1-yard touchdown that proved to be the game winner.

A lot of teams have this play on their call sheet, but the personnel groupings, formation and execution all played into a perfectly timed call by Cooter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising