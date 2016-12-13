FILM REVIEW: Lions force Bears into costly holding penalties

Both calls wiped big gains off the board, taking the Bears out of potentially game-tying field goal range and into a 1st and 30 situation in their own territory. The calls ultimately helped the Lions' defense make a crucial fourth-down stop to preserve their eighth come-from-behind victory of the season.

Those two holding calls are the subject of this week's Film Review.

The first call comes with the Bears facing a 1st and 10 at the Lions 43-yard line. The Bears are in a shotgun five-receiver set. The Lions counter with their nickel package and rush just four. The matchup to watch here is Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah against Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. (#72).

Ansah missed a good portion of this game with a shoulder injury, and has been dealing with an ankle issue all season, but on this play, Ansah's speed and athleticism are too much for Leno.