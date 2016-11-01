FILM REVIEW: Breaking down the onside kick attempt

After being bottled up in the run game for three quarters, the Texans ran for 73 yards in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Lions.

Detroit's defense was getting manhandled upfront in the final quarter, and that reality led to Jim Caldwell's decision to try an onside kick trailing 20-13 with 2:53 left in the game and all three timeouts at his disposal.

"We had the kind of numbers we wanted," Caldwell said after the game, "But we didn't get the right bounce."

The execution of that onside kick attempt is the subject of this week's film review.