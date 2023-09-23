Falcons Roundup: Cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

After a tough OT loss to the Seahawks which saw the Lions drop to 1-1 on the season and lose a slew of players to injury, Detroit will look to bounce back against a 2-0 Falcons team. The Week 3 contest also serves as a homecoming game for Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was traded to Atlanta this offseason after being a Lions' first-round pick in 2020. Okudah missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury but is listed as questionable so he could make his Falcons' debut Sunday.

Last time out: The Lions showed enough grit to take the Seahawks to overtime but ended up falling 37-31. Both quarterbacks had impressive outings. Geno Smith completed 78 percent of his passes for 328 yards and two TDs while Jared Goff had an 80 percent completion rate for 323 yards and three TDs. The Seahawks' defense made the difference in the end. Uchenna Nwosu forced a David Montgomery fumble and a Goff pass intended for Jahmyr Gibbs was picked off by Tre Brown and returned for a touchdown.