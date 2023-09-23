Falcons Roundup: Cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

Sep 23, 2023 at 08:30 AM
After a tough OT loss to the Seahawks which saw the Lions drop to 1-1 on the season and lose a slew of players to injury, Detroit will look to bounce back against a 2-0 Falcons team. The Week 3 contest also serves as a homecoming game for Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was traded to Atlanta this offseason after being a Lions' first-round pick in 2020. Okudah missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury but is listed as questionable so he could make his Falcons' debut Sunday.

Last time out: The Lions showed enough grit to take the Seahawks to overtime but ended up falling 37-31. Both quarterbacks had impressive outings. Geno Smith completed 78 percent of his passes for 328 yards and two TDs while Jared Goff had an 80 percent completion rate for 323 yards and three TDs. The Seahawks' defense made the difference in the end. Uchenna Nwosu forced a David Montgomery fumble and a Goff pass intended for Jahmyr Gibbs was picked off by Tre Brown and returned for a touchdown.

A fourth-quarter surge was the story behind Atlanta's 25-24 win over the Packers last Sunday. The 13-0 scoring run to end the game was kicked off by a Desmond Ridder rushing touchdown and capped off by two three-and-outs forced by the Atlanta defense which led to a pair of Younghoe Koo field goals—including the game winner. The Falcons' win also saw rookie running back Bijan Robinson rush for over 100 yards in only his second game in the NFL.

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Arthur Smith Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams
1 / 30

Head Coach Arthur Smith

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone

Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen

Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Drake London Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali
2 / 30

WR Drake London

Backed up by Scotty Miller and Josh Ali

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Kyle Pitts Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick
3 / 30

TE Kyle Pitts

Backed up by MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jake Matthews Backed up by Isaiah Prince
4 / 30

T Jake Matthews

Backed up by Isaiah Prince

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Matthew Bergeron Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn
5 / 30

OL Matthew Bergeron

Backed up by Jovaughn Gwyn

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Drew Dalman Backed up by Ryan Neuzil
6 / 30

C Drew Dalman

Backed up by Ryan Neuzil

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chris Lindstrom Backed up by Kyle Hinton
7 / 30

G Chris Lindstrom

Backed up by Kyle Hinton

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Kaleb McGary
8 / 30

T Kaleb McGary

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jonnu Smith Backed up by Keith Smith
9 / 30

TE Jonnu Smith

Backed up by Keith Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mack Hollins Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge
10 / 30

WR Mack Hollins

Backed up by KhaDarel Hodge

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Bijan Robinson Backed up by Tyler Allgeier
11 / 30

RB Bijan Robinson

Backed up by Tyler Allgeier

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
J Cordarrelle Patterson
12 / 30

J Cordarrelle Patterson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Desmond Ridder Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside
13 / 30

QB Desmond Ridder

Backed up by Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie Backed up by DeAngelo Malone
14 / 30

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

Backed up by DeAngelo Malone

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Grady Jarrett Backed up by Albert Huggins
15 / 30

DL Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Albert Huggins

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL David Onyemata Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham
16 / 30

DL David Onyemata

Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calais Campbell Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano
17 / 30

DL Calais Campbell

Backed up by Zach Harrison and Joe Gaziano

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Bud Dupree Backed up by Lorenzo Carter
18 / 30

OLB Bud Dupree

Backed up by Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Troy Andersen Backed up by Tae Davis
19 / 30

ILB Troy Andersen

Backed up by Tae Davis

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Kaden Elliss Backed up by Nate Landman
20 / 30

ILB Kaden Elliss

Backed up by Nate Landman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB A.J. Terrell Backed up by Mike Hughes
21 / 30

CB A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Dee Alford Backed up by Clark Phillips III
22 / 30

CB Dee Alford

Backed up by Clark Phillips III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Richie Grant Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams
23 / 30

S Richie Grant

Backed up by DeMarcco Hellams

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jessie Bates III Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins
24 / 30

S Jessie Bates III

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jeff Okudah Backed up by Tre Flowers
25 / 30

CB Jeff Okudah

Backed up by Tre Flowers

(AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Alex Slitz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
K Younghoe Koo
26 / 30

K Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Bradley Pinion
27 / 30

P/H Bradley Pinion

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Liam McCullough
28 / 30

LS Liam McCullough

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dee Alford Backed up by Mike Hughes
29 / 30

PR Dee Alford

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Cordarrelle Patterson Backed up by Mike Hughes
30 / 30

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Backed up by Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matchups: Week 3 could turn into a chess match in the ground game. Robinson headlines a Falcons run game that ranks fourth in the league, averaging 170 yards per game. Backup Tyler Allgeier and Ridder's ability to run from the quarterback position also need to be accounted for by a Detroit run defense that ranks in the top ten after two games. On the other side, the Lions will have to adjust due to Montgomery's injury to try and take advantage of an Atlanta rush defense that is giving up 119 yards a game. Either way we could see a lot of old school ground and pound football on Sunday.

In their last meeting: Atlanta beat Detroit 20-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had one of his best games, recording six receptions for 102 yards.

The overall series: Detroit holds a 25-14 advantage in the overall series record, but the Falcons have won five of the last seven.

Matchup odds: The Lions are favored by ESPN Analytics with a 55.1% chance to win.

Here are 5 Falcons storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Bair: Bijan Robinson making good on draft day hype

Through two games, the No. 8 overall pick from last year's draft, Bijan Robinson has shown why he is a future star in the NFL ... READ MORE

2. The subtlety of Jessie Bates III is just as noteworthy as the spectacular

Safety Jessie Bates III earned himself NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 but is having just as much of an impact off the field as he does on it for the Falcons ... READ MORE

3. Nerdy Birds: Hot start for the defense, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier breaking tackles

Atlanta has continued the success they had last season running the ball, but a revamped defense with seven new starters in Week 1 has seen an improvement against the pass game ... READ MORE

4. Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

After being sidelined the first couple weeks, former Lion Jeff Okudah could see his first action as a Falcon at Ford Field on Sunday ... READ MORE

5. Fantastic in the fourth: Analyzing how the Falcons have performed in the final quarter

The key to Atlanta's success through Week 2 has been their ability to outscore their opponents in the fourth quarter ... READ MORE

Related Content

news

Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Falcons injury report: Sept. 22

Lions vs. Falcons injury report and game designations for Friday, September 22.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown says toe injury has been getting better every day

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's toe injury, preparing for the Atlanta Falcons and more.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why RBs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs are perfect in their own ways for Falcons, Lions

