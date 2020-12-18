Lions and Entercom announce new broadcast partnership

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions and Entercom announced a multiyear broadcast partnership today making 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) the flagship station for Lions football beginning in 2021. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"As we enter a new era of Detroit Lions football, we're excited to establish a strategic partnership with Entercom whose Detroit family of stations are market leaders in radio and multimedia," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Business Development Kelly Kozole. "With growing opportunities to deliver informed and entertaining broadcast programming, together we have a great opportunity to engage our fans who are their listeners."

All Lions Radio Network programming, including live game broadcasts, pre- and postgame shows, regular season weekly shows and additional offseason programming will air exclusively on 97.1 FM The Ticket. Entercom will also manage the Lions Radio Network – an extensive radio network with more than 30 stations across Michigan and in northern Ohio.

"The Lions are synonymous with the city of Detroit and this is a great opportunity to leverage our position as the unrivaled leaders in sports radio and deliver dynamic Lions content, both on game days and throughout the year," said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. "This partnership now makes 97.1 The Ticket the flagship station for all four professional sports teams in the Motor City, giving fans a one-stop destination for all of their favorite local teams."

The team first partnered with CBS Radio (who merged with Entercom in 2017) when sister station WWJ News Radio 950 (WWJ-AM) became the flagship station in 1989. Lions games and shoulder programming were broadcast on their stations, including 97.1 FM The Ticket, through the 2015 season.