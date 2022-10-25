Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School the week nine recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Schindler's Panthers won their eighth game of the season by defeating Elk Rapids 36-14 to move to 8-1 on the season. This Friday, October 28, the Panthers host Northern Michigan Football League-Legacy Division opponent East Jordan Red Devils in a MHSAA Division 8 pre-district game.
Schindler is currently in his 3rd season as head coach at Frankfort and his 22nd season as a head coach overall. Prior to this, he spent 11 seasons as head coach at Elk Rapids and 8 seasons at Whitmore Lake. Schindler has an overall career record of 121-92 (56.8%) and a record of 18-9 (66.7%) at Frankfort. This will be the 3rd consecutive season Schindler has led his Panthers to the MHSAA playoffs.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Schindler to talk about this season's Panthers football team and the upcoming MHSAA playoffs. Schindler was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.detroitlions.com/football-education/coach-of-the-week.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.