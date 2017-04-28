 Skip to main content
Detroit Lions trade down, draft wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Apr 28, 2017 at 04:31 PM

After drafting defensive players from the University of Florida in the first two rounds, the Detroit Lions switched to offense in the third round and added wide receiver Kenny Golladay of Northern Illinois.

Before that pick, the Lions had drafted linebacker Jarrad Davis in the first round Thursday and cornerback Jalen "Teez" Tabor in the second round earlier on Friday.

Golladay is a tall, rangy receiver who showed good speed in his workouts for the scouts. He had times of 4.47 and 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, and he had a vertical jump of 35.5 inches.

Golladay's size makes him best suited to play outside initially in the Lions' offense, but general manager Bob Quinn said he has some "unique" route-running skills that ultimately can allow him to play inside also.

"He's a big receiver – a vertical threat and a good route-runner," Quinn said.

Golladay's Combine workout impressed the Lions. They also brought him to Allen Park for a visit – an indication that they had a legitimate interest in drafting him if he was available at the right time.

Golladay said he met with Lions receivers coach Robert Prince during his Pro Day workout and got a good feeling from their interaction.

"It was all just good vibes," Golladay said in a conference call interview from his home in Chicago. "It was a learning process, but I enjoyed it."

Golladay began his college career at North Dakota in 2012, where he played his first two seasons. He transferred to Northern Illinois in 2014. After sitting out one season under NCAA transfer rules, he put together two impressive seasons.

Golladay had 73 catches for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015 and came back in 2016 to catch 87 passes for 1,156 yards and eight TDs in 2016.

The Golladay pick was the byproduct of a trade made with the New England Patriots during the third round.

The Lions gave up their original pick, 85th overall, and moved down to the Patriots' third-round spot at No. 96. The Patriots gave the Lions their fourth-round pick, which  is No. 124. The Lions' own fourth-round pick is No. 128.

The seven-round draft, conducted over three days, concludes Saturday with rounds four, five, six and seven.

