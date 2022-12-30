Detroit Lions to celebrate fans with special programming on Sunday

Dec 30, 2022 at 03:10 PM

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced there are limited standing room tickets for their home finale against the Chicago Bears available at www.detroitlions.com. The 1 PM divisional matchup will feature the Lions wearing their throwback jerseys on January 1, 2023.

There will be a halftime performance from platinum selling singer-songwriter and Michigan native Quinn XCII, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Launching his career in 2015, Quinn XCII began recording his own music as a sophomore at Michigan State University, before releasing his debut single in May 2015. Earning successive platinum singles throughout his career, Quinn XCII will release his next album with Republic Records on January 27, 2023. The performance will showcase the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, the Detroit Lions Drumline Honolulu Boom as well as the Detroit Lions Hype Flag & Stunt Squad.

Additionally, Lions Supply will have a limited-run collaboration with Lions superfan and professional gamer Ninja available this Sunday while supplies last or online at www.teamninja.com.

Lions Legend RB Barry Sanders will also be presenting one Lions Loyal Member with a free 2023 membership on-field for renewing their tickets. For more information on 2023 Lions Loyal Membership deposits or to renew your tickets, visit www.detroitlions.com/tickets.

Due to the expected crowd, the Lions are encouraging fans to arrive early. Pride Plaza will be open at 10 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.

Power Hour presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resorts begins when gates open at 11 AM and offers food and drink specials at BLITZ, Bud Light Party Zone, WynnBet Sports Bar and Social at Gate D.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions name first-ever Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient

Founder and CEO of the Pure Heart Foundation Sherelle Hogan is the inaugural honoree.

news

QB Jared Goff named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Detroit Lions announced today QB Jared Goff as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

news

Bowling Green and New Mexico State to play in 2022 Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green State University and New Mexico State University will play in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, December 26, at 2:30 PM EST.

news

Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School named the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.

news

Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24 to avoid heavy traffic congestion.

news

Detroit to host 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four at Ford Field

news

Sunday's Browns-Bills game moved to Ford Field in Detroit

news

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha

The Detroit Lions announced today that their 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon.

news

Detroit Lions announce Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will receive a statue at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced today that Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in Detroit with a statue at Ford Field.

news

Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9

The Detroit Lions have named Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School the week nine recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Lions sign P Jack Fox to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed P Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

