Detroit Lions to celebrate fans with special programming on Sunday

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced there are limited standing room tickets for their home finale against the Chicago Bears available at www.detroitlions.com. The 1 PM divisional matchup will feature the Lions wearing their throwback jerseys on January 1, 2023.

There will be a halftime performance from platinum selling singer-songwriter and Michigan native Quinn XCII, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Launching his career in 2015, Quinn XCII began recording his own music as a sophomore at Michigan State University, before releasing his debut single in May 2015. Earning successive platinum singles throughout his career, Quinn XCII will release his next album with Republic Records on January 27, 2023. The performance will showcase the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, the Detroit Lions Drumline Honolulu Boom as well as the Detroit Lions Hype Flag & Stunt Squad.

Additionally, Lions Supply will have a limited-run collaboration with Lions superfan and professional gamer Ninja available this Sunday while supplies last or online at www.teamninja.com.

Lions Legend RB Barry Sanders will also be presenting one Lions Loyal Member with a free 2023 membership on-field for renewing their tickets. For more information on 2023 Lions Loyal Membership deposits or to renew your tickets, visit www.detroitlions.com/tickets.

Due to the expected crowd, the Lions are encouraging fans to arrive early. Pride Plaza will be open at 10 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.