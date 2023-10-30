Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show powered by Verizon to feature performance by Jack Harlow

Oct 30, 2023 at 07:08 PM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that their 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 23 against the Green Bay Packers will feature 6X GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. Country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem. The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic will be nationally televised on FOX at 12:30 PM ET.

Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper/actor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Jack Harlow is one of music's brightest stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts six GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY, in December 2020, which featured the chart-topping, worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which earned him his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.

The Generation Now/Atlantic Records superstar reached even greater heights in May 2022, with his Gold-certified sophomore album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, highlighted by the Platinum-certified lead single "Nail Tech" and the chart topping, multiple-GRAMMY-nominated single "First Class," which made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022. In April 2023, Harlow surprised fans with his third studio album, Jackman., which critics praised as his most mature and in-depth body of work to date.

Harlow has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, GQ, Forbes, Variety, Complex, SPIN, Footwear News and XXL's coveted Freshman Class Issue, and brought his captivating live show to TV with performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Kids Choice Awards, to name a few.

In May 2023, Harlow made his passion for reinvesting, uplifting and supporting organizations aiming to make his hometown of Louisville, KY a better place official by launching The Jack Harlow Foundation. Later that month, the multi-faceted superstar made his big screen debut starring in the remake of the cultural classic 'White Men Can't Jump.'

Founded in Albion, Mich. by husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. The duo's 2023 major label debut album, Lover's Game, was met with critical praise and peer respect. The pair has been recognized by the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry, and Americana Music Association, recently earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year. The War And Treaty has dominated stages across the globe including North America, Europe, and Australia, while headlining their own tours and opening for a diverse group of living legends; Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle, and Van Morrison among them.

