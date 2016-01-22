Detroit Lions hope to imitate Carolina Panthers' rise

After several meetings last week, Quinn decided to keep Caldwell as his head coach.

"After spending a significant amount of time together, it is clear that our football philosophies are very similar," Quinn said in a statement after deciding to keep Caldwell. "Consequently, I am convinced he is the right man to lead our football team moving forward."

"Jim's entire body of work is impressive. Not only did he lead the Lions to the playoffs his first season here, but when you look at how the players responded the second half of last season, under difficult circumstances, it's clear to me that this team believes in him and responds positively to his leadership.

"Our entire focus now is on the offseason and all that it entails."

Gettleman made the same move in Carolina three years ago and he and Rivera have teamed up to win the last three NFC South titles.

There are a lot of similarities between the two ituations.

Both fired their GM after terrible starts to the season. Both came on strong afterward to finish 7-9. Both have franchise quarterbacks in place. Both hung onto their head coach to let them try to finish what they started. Both teams hired a GM with a ton of scouting experience in their background.