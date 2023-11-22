Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23 to avoid heavy traffic congestion following various Thanksgiving events in downtown Detroit. Gates at Ford Field will open at 10:00 AM and kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 PM ET.

Fans should be prepared for road closures due to both the 2023 America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White and the Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot Races. The Turkey Trot 10K starts at 7:30 AM followed by the Stuffing Strut 5K at 8:30 AM. America's Thanksgiving Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:45 AM on Woodward Ave. near Kirby St. and last for roughly an hour and a half, ending on Woodward Ave. near Congress St.

Guests coming to the game are advised to exit the freeway on whichever side of Woodward Ave. they plan to park. For those parking at lots surrounding Ford Field, please exit on the east side of Woodward Ave. Many gameday parking lots will open as early as 8 AM.

QLINE

Please note that the QLINE streetcar will not be operational on Thanksgiving Day due to the Woodward Ave. Street closures.

Detroit People Mover

The People Mover will operate from 6 AM to 7 PM on Thanksgiving Day and will be free to all riders.

Power Hour and Giveaways

The Lions encourage fans to arrive when gates open early this year at 10:00 AM for Power Hour. Power Hour presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort offers food and drink specials at various locations including BLITZ, Bud Light Party Zone, WynnBet Sports Bar and Social at Gate D. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as participate in activities throughout the stadium.

Pride Plaza will be open at 9:30 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.

Additionally, fans will receive a commemorative 90 Seasons Thanksgiving Day rally towel courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, while supplies last.