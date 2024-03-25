 Skip to main content
Detroit Lions awarded international marketing rights for Canada and Germany

Mar 25, 2024

DETROIT – The National Football League announced today that the Detroit Lions have been awarded Global Markets Program (GMP) rights for Germany and Canada as part of the global growth of professional football. Also awarded to the club were Austria and Switzerland.

Effective April 1, 2024, the Lions will embark on a strategic expansion into the Canadian, German, Austrian, and Swiss markets, marking the introduction of the brand to these regions.

This expansion unlocks various marketing opportunities, such as on-site events aimed at engaging existing fans and attracting new ones, the development of region-specific websites, content, and promotional campaigns, as well as the potential to broaden corporate partnerships globally and establish local business collaborations. The Lions will create specific engagement strategies tailored to the unique characteristics of each market, including the launch social media profiles in the native languages of each respective area.

Looking ahead, the club plans to cultivate and engage its fanbase in these regions through initiatives such as youth football education, localized retail and merchandise offerings, and philanthropic efforts.

First launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. NFL clubs can apply for rights to international markets by submitting proposals to the International Committee for review each year. Clubs are awarded rights for at least a five-year term through the program, and during this period can pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market.

