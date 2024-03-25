Detroit Lions awarded international marketing rights for Canada and Germany

DETROIT – The National Football League announced today that the Detroit Lions have been awarded Global Markets Program (GMP) rights for Germany and Canada as part of the global growth of professional football. Also awarded to the club were Austria and Switzerland.

Effective April 1, 2024, the Lions will embark on a strategic expansion into the Canadian, German, Austrian, and Swiss markets, marking the introduction of the brand to these regions.

This expansion unlocks various marketing opportunities, such as on-site events aimed at engaging existing fans and attracting new ones, the development of region-specific websites, content, and promotional campaigns, as well as the potential to broaden corporate partnerships globally and establish local business collaborations. The Lions will create specific engagement strategies tailored to the unique characteristics of each market, including the launch social media profiles in the native languages of each respective area.

Looking ahead, the club plans to cultivate and engage its fanbase in these regions through initiatives such as youth football education, localized retail and merchandise offerings, and philanthropic efforts.