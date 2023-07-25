Detroit Lions announce The Pride Unleashed

Jul 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today the club's first pet community for Lions fans, The Pride Unleashed. Presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions, The Pride Unleashed will be for dogs and their owners in its inaugural season.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch The Pride Unleashed," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Emily Griffin. "This community will bring together Lions fans who share a passion for their pups and their team. We know pets are part of the family and now they can be a part of the fan experience as well."

Members of The Pride Unleashed get access to exclusive merchandise, events, experiences and prizes, along with the opportunity to be featured on the ThePrideUnleashed.com, Lions social media accounts, and the Ford Field videoboards at Detroit Lions home games.

"As business partners with the Detroit Lions, we are pleased and excited to present The Pride Unleashed to our friends in the community," said Strategic Staffing Solutions CEO Cynthia Pasky. "It means the world to us that another community partner of ours, Michigan Humane, will benefit as will their adoptable dogs."

There are two membership plans: free membership and premium membership. The Pride Unleashed free membership includes a customized membership certificate, The Pride Unleashed decal sticker, entry into member-only sweepstakes and an invitation to an exclusive members-only event each year. The premium membership is $45 for the season and includes a leash, collar and aluminum dog tag, a rope disk toy, The Pride Unleashed decal sticker, entry into member-only sweepstakes and an invitation to two exclusive members-only events per calendar year.

The Pride Unleashed events for the 2023 Detroit Lions season will be a "Yappy Hour' and a dog park meet up with appearances by current Lions players, Lions Legends or front office staff and their own dogs.

More information on how to become a member of The Pride Unleashed is on www.ThePrideUnleashed.com.

For Lions fans interested in adopting a new member to their family, Pet Supplies Plus will be hosting a dog adoption day at Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Mich. on August 3, 2023. Gates open at 7:30 AM. Giveaways and fun swag will be available for all ages. Purina Pro Plan will be covering all adoption costs for any dogs adopted through Bottle Babies Rescue, Friends of Detroit Animal Care & Control and Bark Nation.

