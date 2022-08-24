Detroit Lions announce gaming community on Rival platform

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today the launch of its online gaming community, Lions Gaming, in collaboration with fan engagement platform Rival.

"This collaboration with Rival creates a tremendous engagement platform for us," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Emily Griffin. "It allows us to connect with Lions fans in the unique environment of virtual gaming and for our fans to engage with one another. We're excited about the opportunity to reach a new audience in the esports space through this program."

Lions Gaming will offer its online gaming community the opportunity to host regular tournaments across a variety of game titles even outside of sports. Members of this free-to-play community will play to win monetary prizes, Lions memorabilia, and unique esports experiences.

The Lions will host its first gaming tournament featuring Madden 23 on Saturday, Sept. 17. Two separate tournaments will take place on XBOX and PS. The overall winner will receive a $500 cash prize and a Barry Sanders autographed football.

Upcoming tournaments include Super Smash Bros on the Nintendo Switch also with a $500 cash prize and Lions autographed merchandise awarded to the winner. As the program grows, the Lions plan to broaden their community by introducing tournaments featuring Battle Royale-style games, like Fortnite, featuring custom prizing.

Leveraging fan engagement platform Rival and its point system and digital currency, players will be ranked on their organization's leaderboard for skill and participation. Throughout the season, points are awarded based on wins, losses, and participation.

"With the launch of Lions Gaming, the organization has created an exciting new way to engage with their fanbase and extend the brand into new areas," said Rival Chief Marketing Officer Dan Parise. "We are excited to power this new initiative on our platform and look forward to the Lions upcoming schedule of innovative programming."

Rival powers the gaming communities of more than 40 partners worldwide, across sports properties, media, tech, and brands, including organizations across NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and English Premier League.