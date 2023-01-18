Detroit Lions add Maggy Carlyle and Mace Aluia to executive team

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have added Maggy Carlyle, Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel, and Mace Aluia, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships to their executive team.

"We are thrilled to add Maggy and Mace to our executive team," said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood. "They both bring vast experience and leadership qualities that will be key to the continued growth of the Detroit Lions business."

Carlyle joins the Lions from the Pac-12 Conference where she served in several roles within the conference's legal and executive teams, most recently as General Counsel and Senior Vice President. During her time at the Pac-12 Conference, Carlyle oversaw the Pac-12's legal, sports integrity, security and athlete health matters. She actively counseled the board of directors and conference executives on commercial transactions, corporate governance matters, litigation and strategic planning.

A graduate of University of Missouri – Columbia, Carlyle has also gained valuable experience working with the San Jose Sharks, San Francisco 49ers, the NFL League Office, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to her work in sports, she taught high school English and special education in Mississippi as a part of Teach for America, a network of leaders confronting educational inequity.

In her role with the Lions, Carlyle will work across the entire organization to provide counsel and guidance across partnerships and business strategy. She will report to Lions Chief Legal Counsel, Jay Colvin.

At the same time, the team announced that Mace Aluia will be joining the Lions to lead the organization's corporate partnerships team. An experienced sports executive, Aluia has progressively grown over 25 + years in the sports industry, most recently leading the Corporate Partnerships team for AMB Sports & Entertainment. In that role Aluia led sales and activation efforts for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, and the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Prior to joining AMB, Aluia held leadership roles with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Lighting, Portland Trail Blazers and Palace Sports and Entertainment. A Fraser, Mich. native, Aluia returns to southeast Michigan to lead the Lions partnership efforts during a period of significant growth. He will report to Lions Senior Vice President, Revenue, Kelly Kozole.