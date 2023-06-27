Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Parking and Entry

Parking is free and available in select lots on Republic Drive, Federal Drive and Fairlane Circle near the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility located at 222 Republic Drive, Allen Park, MI 48101. A free shuttle ride to and from the facility will be provided to fans who park in the Fairlane Circle lots. Staff will be on hand to direct visitors to available parking.

Upon arrival, fans will be directed to either the Republic Drive entrance or the back gate off the Southfield Freeway (M-39 North) Service Drive. Visitors should enter the gate nearest to their parking location.

Tracking Daily Practice Updates

Daily practice information, including weather updates, practice times and any changes to the schedule will be available at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp or on the team's Twitter (@Lions). Fans who register for tickets for open practices will receive a confirmation email prior to the practice with the latest fan information.

Practice sessions at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park are open for outdoor practices only and are subject to change. In the case of inclement weather, practices will be moved indoors and therefore closed to the public, with substitute dates announced as necessary. Information on practice access will also be available through the team's Training Camp Hotline (313.262.2882).

Fan Video Policy

Live streaming and recording video of any segment of practice is strictly prohibited.

Viewing Area Policies

Re-entry is not permitted and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Personal belongings are subject to inspection upon entry and items not permitted into open practices include: professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above), any video cameras, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverages, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, purses (larger than a clutch) or backpacks.

Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" will be permitted on the premises. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.

Small clutch bags/camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap, may also be carried into the practice facility's perimeter.

All cell phones should be turned off, placed on silent or vibrating mode. The fan viewing area features bleacher seating and additional standing room.

Merchandise

There will be a trailer on-site for fans to purchase official Lions merchandise, including new player jerseys and performance apparel. The team will also debut a new collaboration with Three Thirteen – Detroit's Brand Name, a local Detroit clothing store. The exclusive clothing line will consist of limited inventory sold on a first-come, first-served basis and can also be purchased at shop.detroitlions.com, ThreeThirteenStore.com, the Three Thirteen storefront or Lions Supply, the Lions team store in Ford Field.

Autographs