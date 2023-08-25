Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 58: Derrick Barnes on third season & 5 things to watch in preseason finale

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to preview the final week of the 2023 preseason. To start this episode, Tim is joined by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes. The two discuss Derrick's expectations for himself heading into his third season, the Lions' linebacker room as a whole and what shifting back to MIKE linebacker has meant for Derrick. After talking through how Derrick's adjusting to wearing the "green dot," Tim previews this Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers. Tim and producer PJ Clark talk through five things to watch in the nationally televised game, including the backup quarterback battle, whether Dylan Drummond or Chase Cota can make the roster and what the Lions are facing at backup offensive line positions. Check back next week for a full breakdown of the Lions' initial 53-man roster for 2023!