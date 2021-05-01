Lions trade up, draft linebacker Derrick Barnes

Linebacker was arguably one of Detroit's biggest needs heading into the draft, and Lions general manager Brad Holmes moved back up into the fourth round (No. 113 overall) to select Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes.

A three-year starter at Purdue, Barnes was an inside linebacker in the Boilermaker's hybrid 3-4 scheme. After playing primarily on the outside as a rusher as an underclassman, he moved off-ball as a senior and averaged nine tackles per game. He recorded 209 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

This offseason the Lions restructured the contract of Jamie Collins Sr., whose versatility allows him to play a numbers of spots, signed free agent Alex Anzalone from New Orleans, and re-signed Jalen Reeves-Maybin. The group also returns Jahlani Tavai and Anthony Pittman.