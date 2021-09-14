Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. McLaughlin's Pirates defeated Huron League opponent New Boston Huron to move their record to 3-0 on the season. Currently, Riverview is ranked #7 in Division 3.
McLaughlin is in his 8th season as head coach at Riverview. During this time, he has led the Pirates to five playoff berths and one regional title. The victory vs. New Boston Huron was McLaughlin's 50th win at Riverview. He has a career record of 80-45 (64%). Prior to Riverview, McLaughlin spent two years as an assistant and five years as head coach at Southgate Anderson. Riverview takes on another Huron League opponent, 2-1 Flat Rock on Friday, September 17 during Riverview's Homecoming weekend.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Derek McLaughlin to talk about Riverview's new game field, this week's Homecoming game and to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek for this week's interview.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner
is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.