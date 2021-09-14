Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

Sep 14, 2021 at 03:45 PM

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. McLaughlin's Pirates defeated Huron League opponent New Boston Huron to move their record to 3-0 on the season. Currently, Riverview is ranked #7 in Division 3.  

McLaughlin is in his 8th season as head coach at Riverview. During this time, he has led the Pirates to five playoff berths and one regional title. The victory vs. New Boston Huron was McLaughlin's 50th win at Riverview. He has a career record of 80-45 (64%). Prior to Riverview, McLaughlin spent two years as an assistant and five years as head coach at Southgate Anderson. Riverview takes on another Huron League opponent, 2-1 Flat Rock on Friday, September 17 during Riverview's Homecoming weekend.

2021 COTW - SOCIAL GRAPHIC - Week 3 - Riverview

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Derek McLaughlin to talk about Riverview's new game field, this week's Homecoming game and to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek for this week's interview. 

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner 

is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).  

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.  

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.  

Currently in its' 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

Related Content

news

Don Muhlbach to join Detroit Lions organization as special assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that Don Muhlbach has joined the organization as Special Assistant.
news

Cary Harger named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Cary Harger of Muskegon Oakridge High School the week two recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Thursday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Tuesday.
news

Lions acquire WR Trinity Benson via trade with Denver Broncos

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired WR Trinity Benson (physical pending) and a 2023 sixth-round draft selection via trade from the Denver Broncos.
news

Greg Vaughan named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Greg Vaughan of Traverse City West High School the week one recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets on sale August 27

The Detroit Lions announced today that 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets will be on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. 
news

Lions announce Michigan High School Football Game of the Week

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the continuation of the football education program Detroit Lions Michigan High School Football Game of the Week, now powered by Hudl.
news

Lions announce Family Fest presented by University of Michigan Credit Union 

The 2021 Detroit Lions Family Fest will be presented by University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) on Saturday, August 7. Family Fest is free and open to the public.
Advertising