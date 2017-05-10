Decker appreciates Lions' emphasis on offensive line

"It's really cool to see that this organization is putting an emphasis on offensive line," Decker said earlier this week. "They drafted three of us the other year with me, Graham and Joe and they're bringing in obviously documented very good players. That's cool to see.

"I think it's going to help get kind of a different perspective on things as guys have played in different systems and maybe they can help me with a little thing here or there."

Decker made the point that a bunch of little things here and there can end up making someone a much better player in the long run.

With all the resources Quinn has dedicated to that position over the last year and a half, Decker knows the expectations are also much higher for that unit to perform.

In 2016, the offensive line blocked for the league's 30th ranked rushing attack, and finished 19th among Pro Football Focus' offensive line rankings.

They finished 14th in STATS, INC's overall protection index for the 2016 season.

"It's cool to see we're building upfront and now it's just day-to-day getting better and hopefully we get results from that," Decker said.