Davis & Collins Sr. already bonding, learning from each other

As soon as Jarrad Davis met and talked to new Lion and fellow linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., he knew Collins was his type of guy.

"It was tough to build that over the phone for a while, but luckily I get to see him every day in the building these past couple days and just being able to sit there and talk to him and listen to him and (him) listen to me and just pick each other's brains, it's really cool," Davis said. "He's a guy I enjoy. Honestly, he's probably one of my favorite types of people I've ever been around. People like him I love being around."

Why is that?

Davis described Collins as "real, straightforward and upfront" in everything he does. He's comfortable in his own skin and doesn't try to paint an image of who people want him to be.