Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Detroit

DETROIT – Visit Detroit announced, in collaboration with the NFL, that the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place April 25-27, 2024.

"It's another great day in the Detroit region, with the official announcement of dates for the 2024 NFL Draft," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO. "Fans locally and across the nation can now mark their calendars and plan their visit for a celebration of football and Detroit hospitality. Planning will intensify and we will continue to collaborate with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, Downtown Detroit Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the event creates a beneficial lasting legacy for all members of our community."

The area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will serve as the event site for the Draft, which has become one of the most anticipated sports events of the year for the hundreds of thousands of fans who attend the three-day event and millions more who watch and engage around the world.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light to Detroit, a tremendous hub of sports and culture," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, League Events and International. "With the Lions' passionate fanbase and incredible local partners, we know the Motor City will make an unforgettable Draft experience as we celebrate all 32 teams, the Draft prospects, and the future of football."

As part of the event, the NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will provide fans a free opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 2024 NFL Draft Experience in Detroit will be open all three days of the event.

"Detroiters have shown many times our ability to put on highly successful national events and we will be ready again to welcome the world next April," said Mike Duggan, City of Detroit Mayor. "Next year's NFL Draft is going be an incredible opportunity for hundreds of thousands of visitors to see the progress our city is making."

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Las Vegas was attended by over 300,000 fans and was seen by 10.03 million viewers (TV + Digital) across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels during the three-day event.

"We are excited to be partnering with the city of Detroit and the NFL to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit," said Rod Wood, Detroit Lions President and CEO. "We look forward to showcasing the culture, energy, and passion of our vibrant downtown as a part of one of the NFL's marquee annual events."