Cooter's success no surprise to Miami head coach Adam Gase

Mar 22, 2016 at 02:45 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The impact Jim Bob Cooter had on the Detroit Lions offense the second half of last season is seen by simply opening up a stat book.

Matthew Stafford was a better quarterback under his direction. The run game picked up. Most importantly, the Lions won five more games than they did the first half.

All that doesn't surprise new Miami head coach Adam Gase, who worked alongside Cooter for two years (2013-14) in Denver.

"He does a really good job as far as quickly figuring out what guys do well and implementing a plan around that," Gase said of Cooter Tuesday morning at the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL League Meetings.

"I think you saw last year when he took over play calling things changed for them. He figured out a way to get Matt's (Stafford) turnovers down. He got the ball to CJ (Calvin Johnson). I mean, he did a really good job as far as using the talent pool he had."

Good coordinators in this league tailor scheme to fit their talent pool. Not the other way around.

Stafford had 13 touchdowns vs. 11 interceptions and an 84.1 passer rating the first half of the season in Joe Lombardi's offense. After Cooter took over, he threw 19 touchdowns, only two interceptions and played to a 105.1 passer rating the rest of the season.

"Getting Matt to play at a high level," Gase said. "Unfortunately, we played them at the end of the year (Gase was OC in Chicago last season) here (Week 17) and I saw the end product of that thing. He did a great job and it was fun to watch him call plays."

What Gase saw during Detroit's 24-20 win in Chicago to end last season wasn't a finished product, however. Cooter changed things on the fly, and really wasn't able to implement all of his schemes and concepts during the course of the season.

That should happen in OTAs, minicamp and training camp as he tries to build an offense around Detroit's new and returning skill players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising