Chris Spielman, Fred McLeod & Tori Petry make up Lions preseason broadcast team

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today the preseason broadcast team: analyst and Lions Legend Chris Spielman; play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod; and sideline reporter Tori Petry.

Spielman, a NFL analyst for FOX Sports, will be in the booth for Detroit Lions preseason games for a fourth consecutive year and seventh overall. As an All-Pro Linebacker for the Lions from 1988-1995, Spielman was selected to four Pro Bowls. He also spent two seasons for the Buffalo Bills before retiring with the Cleveland Browns in 1999. Spielman is a former All-American at the Ohio State University, where he was awarded the Rotary Lombardi Award in 1987. He began his career in sports broadcasting as a NFL studio analyst for FOX Sports Net, for two years following his retirement from the NFL.

McLeod, a six-time Emmy award winner, is a play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Cavaliers and executive producer of multimedia at FOX Sports Ohio. Prior to joining the Ohio affiliate, he served 22 consecutive seasons as the Detroit Pistons play-by-play announcer. A Cleveland native, McLeod moved to Detroit in 1982, where he became a sportscaster for WJBK-FOX 2 and later with WDIV-Local 4. He previously served as the Lions preseason TV broadcast play-by-play announcer from 1983-88. McLeod began his broadcasting career in 1974 as a sportscaster for KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Petry, an Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist for the Detroit Lions, enters her sixth season as a reporter, host and analyst with the team. Outside of the NFL, Petry works with Fox Sports Detroit as a sideline reporter for high school sports and other pro-sports teams. Petry got her start in the field in 2012 as a sports reporter for WUFT-TV in Gainesville, Florida.