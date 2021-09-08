Cary Harger named High School Football Coach of the Week

Sep 08, 2021 at 02:02 PM

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Cary Harger of Muskegon Oakridge High School the week two recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Harger's Eagles defeated West Michigan Conference foe Whitehall 32-19 to move their record to 2-0 on the season.

Harger is in his 11th season as head coach at Muskegon Oakridge. During his time, Harger has led the Eagles to five West Michigan Conference titles, three Division 5 district titles and one regional title. Last season, Oakridge lost to the eventual Division 5 State Champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the regional finals. Harger's career record is 91-21 (81.3%). Oakridge has an open date this weekend and next takes on defending Division 6 state champion Montague in an early season battle for the West Michigan Conference.

COTW-Wk2-2021

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Cary Harger to talk about the winning tradition of Eagles football and to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek for this week's interview

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—*Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle). *

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell *and NFL commissioner *Roger Goodell.

Currently in its' 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

